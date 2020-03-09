ANDERSON — Though there are no reports yet of novel coronavirus, one Madison County school has decided to close down its building on Tuesday and Wednesday after meeting its virus protocol threshold.
“We have several cases of influenza A, influenza B, and strep throat and have had several student and staff absences,” said Commander Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy.
Students will be participating in eLearning.
APA’s closure happens just as the Avon and Noblesville school districts report closures due to reports of students who have the symptoms of the highly contagious COVID-19.
Avon Schools Superintendent Maggie Hoernemann announced Monday that all district buildings will remain closed and use eLearning days as a precautionary measure through March 20 after two students at Hickory Elementary School displayed symptoms of the virus.
In addition, officials for Noblesville Schools said they learned Sunday that "a parent has been directed to self-quarantine after attending an out-of-state event where another individual has tested positive for COVID-19." That person’s children also will be self-quarantined to avoid any potential exposure to other students.
APA’s closure is not the first time a local school has shut down due to a flu epidemic. Liberty Christian School for the first time used its eLearning days at its middle and high schools for several days in January 2018 after about 20% of students and one-half of teachers called in sick.
Officials used the time off to disinfect the school building.
“Other than disruptions to co-curricular and extracurricular activities, we can manage eLearning days relatively well,” said Liberty Christian Superintendent Jay McCurry.
Melissa Brisco, superintendent at Alexandria Community Schools, and her peers at various districts throughout Madison County and surrounding communities said they have crisis/emergency plans in place to handle a wide variety of problems, including health epidemics. Most said they were monitoring recommendations from state and county health departments as well as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We have a plan in place for how we operate today, and if we need to take additional action in the future,” she said. “All schools have emergency plans for all sorts of things, but the plans evolve based on the specific circumstance.”
Joe Cronk, chief operations officer for Anderson Community Schools, said the district had a flu/virus plan in place before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We have now developed a Pandemic section for our buildings,” he said. “ACS will be setting-up hand sanitizing stations in all our buildings over spring break. For now, several letters have gone home with guidance about following hand washing protocols and proper respiratory hygiene. Students and staff that are ill are encouraged to remain at home.”
Most also would use eLearning days so the days don’t have to be made up at another time.
Districts would contact families about closures and returns through a variety of means, including telephone, text and Twitter messaging as well as district websites, Facebook and print and broadcast news media.
For instance, Daleville Community Schools on Monday posted a statement to parents on its website.
“As we do during the flu season, our nightly disinfection of hard surfaces is in place,” the statement said. “We are monitoring the number and reasons for absenteeism and have e-learning plans in place should we need to use them.”
Ron Green, superintendent at Shenandoah School Corp., said closures are covered by the district’s Crisis/Emergency Plan and would be implemented in consultation with the Henry County Health Department. In that event, he said, the district would use eLearning days.
“Since SSC is housed on one campus it would likely involve closing all schools for the same duration,” he said.
In the meantime, however, Shenandoah’s schools continue to remind students on proper hygiene and safety techniques, including hand washing, Green said.
“We have added hand sanitizer in each building to help combat the spread of COVID-19, but we continue to recommend soap and water use first and foremost,” he said.
