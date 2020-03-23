ANDERSON — Local lawmakers agree with the decision by Gov. Eric Holcomb to have Indiana residents “hunker down” through April 7.
“I fully agree and support the governor,” Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said Monday following Holcomb’s announcement. “We need to follow his instructions and this is the time for us all to do the right thing.”
Lanane said he wished Holcomb had taken the action a couple of days ago.
“It’s about supporting each other and taking care of each other,” he said.
Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, said the governor has been proactive in dealing with the outbreak.
“Every one of his points are spot on,” he said. “Look at places like New York and Italy which are good examples of things getting out of control.
“The governor has been taking the right steps and early enough to minimize the spread,” Gaskill said.
He said it’s important for people to comply with the restrictions that have been put into place.
Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, said it was the right decision, but it will be a hardship.
“I can’t second-guess him,” Cherry said. “The governor is doing what people are advising him to do.”
Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, said it was the proper time for the action by the governor.
“He’s done everything step by step,” she said. “I was surprised it wasn’t sooner, but there has been a good sequence of events.”
Wright, a school teacher, said teachers are a little concerned but that the Daleville schools are doing e-learning on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“I have a feeling we’re not going back,” she said of resuming the school year. “I’m glad all the standardized testing has been suspended so that teachers can concentrate on learning.”
Wright said teachers are taking advantage of every resource that is available.
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said state officials are doing everything possible to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We’re learning from other states when you react too slowly,” she said. “It’s how people are reacting to the restrictions.”
Austin said with people returning from Florida and other states there is a concern that Indiana might see another wave.
“I think the governor set the right tone and not alarmed people,” she said. “Although a little alarm might be necessary.”
