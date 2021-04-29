ANDERSON — Officials with districts and schools that serve students in Madison County and surrounding communities said they aren’t sure yet how the new civics requirement for middle schools will affect their students and budgets.
“We don’t, as yet, even know what the standards will be for the course,” said Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Joe Cronk. “As the state unpacks more information to schools, we will have a better handle on how we will implement this, and at what particular grade level.”
Paul Garrison, superintendent at Daleville Community Schools, agreed and said without knowing these variables, it is uncertain how the law will translate in terms of curriculum and time requirements.
“I will make the point, however, that no new course can be added as a state mandate without impacting our local curriculum choices, even if it is a great course,” he said.
Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy, said she believes civics education is important and can be integrated into the school’s social studies and leadership courses in both middle and high school.
“Dedicating a semester to it will allow a deeper study of it at the middle school level, but APA will also continue incorporating this study throughout our other courses so that our students can explore civics and governmental functions in various contexts and cultures,” she said.
Because middle school is a key exploratory and developmental time for adolescents, Barker said, an early start on civics education may contribute to stronger leadership skills later.
“This will help students gain a better foundation to develop leadership skills and enable them to be more actively involved in social issues as they work to develop their personal foundational beliefs in regard to our government,” she said.
Barker said she envisions adding civics to eighth-grade social studies as a one-semester course enrichment.
“Eighth-grade standards already focus on U.S. history up to 1877, so the civics standards that will be developed by the (Indiana Department of Education) should align in some areas,” she said. “We will also be exploring how we can integrate basic foundational standards into our sixth-grade social studies coursework in alignment with their current standards.”
The civics standards also are expected to be incorporated into the curriculums offered at accredited private schools.
Jason Chappell, spokesman for Liberty Christian School, said officials there are excited to offer additional civics instruction as a means of helping students develop into citizens who will be an asset to the community.
“We view the middle school civics course as an overview of citizenship roles and responsibilities designed to help students become independent thinkers and conscientious citizens,” he said. “This course deals with political trends and behavior which citizens consider to be relevant to the most pressing issues of the day. The course provides students with experiences that will develop attitudes of citizenship within a democratic society.”
Adding the course shouldn’t be a hardship at Liberty Christian, Chappell said.
“Our staff was tracking the legislation throughout the process and prepared to add the course without sacrificing any academic offerings for students,” he said.
Still, not everyone agreed an entire new course is necessary. Jake Wiese, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for Shenandoah School Corp., agreed students need a better grasp of civics but that rather than an entire new course, information should be added specifically to the eighth-grade curriculum, which covers social studies.
“Our teachers already have too much content to cover. Adding more will not result in increased learning, as it will likely result in less time spent on other topics,” he said. “If anything, we need to eliminate some of the standards we are requiring our teachers to teach so they can spend more time on fewer topics.”
