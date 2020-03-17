ANDERSON — Deputies took three people into custody after a homeowner found them loading her items into a truck on Monday.
The woman told Madison County sheriff’s deputies she noticed an unknown silver truck and trailer while driving past her property in the 700 block of West County Road 575 South.
She confronted three people on the property and they told her they were looking for downed trees to cut, said Sheriff Scott Mellinger. The woman told authorities some of her personal property was in the bed of the truck.
Tony L. Carson Sr., 53, of Pendleton told the woman the items must have been placed in his truck by Jessica D. Sigler, 40, and Duane Hurst, 40, both of Pendleton, while he was in the back part of the property looking for trees to cut. He waited with the woman until sheriff’s deputies arrived.
Carson was charged with Level 6 felony theft due to a prior conviction and a misdemeanor for theft, Mellinger said.
Sigler and Hurst walked away from the property when confronted by the woman, but were located several hours later by authorities in the 1200 block of East County Road 550 South, Mellinger said.
Sigler was charged with misdemeanors of theft and possession of paraphernalia.
Hurst was charged with misdemeanor theft.
“Many tips from residents in the area led to locating the two suspects who had walked away,” the sheriff said.
