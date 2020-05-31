ANDERSON — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic more than 8,000 people in Madison County were added to the unemployment list.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the employment numbers for April last week, showing unemployment in Madison County had climbed to 18.7%. In the city of Anderson, the rate was even higher — 21%.
That compares to a county unemployment rate of 3.9% in March of this year and 3.2% in April 2019.
The unemployment figures for Madison County hasn’t been this high in decades. In the 1980s, it crested above 20% as General Motors wound down operations in Anderson.
Madison County ranked 31st among Indiana’s 92 counties for the unemployment rate in last month. According to state figures, 2,226 people were unemployed in the county in March and that number climbed to 10,903 in April.
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development, said Friday he is concerned about the unemployment numbers.
“There will be a wave effect that we’re not yet starting to feel,” he said. “I thought in March there might be a limited lock down, but we are in a deep hole that is significant.”
Sparks said there is particular concern about the health care sector because people are opting not to have elective procedures done.
“How do we pay for this?” he said of unemployment and other incentives being provided by the government. “I was more bullish in March.”
Sparks said Americans have to be more aggressive in getting back to a normal flow in the economy with retail stores opening.
“We have to get the workforce back in place,” he said. “As the store fronts open, we need the healthy people feeling comfortable enough to participate in the recovery.”
Sparks noted overall strengths in the U.S. economy and expressed hope that people will again start purchasing vehicles.
“This may play out much longer than expected,” he said.
Howard County and Kokomo experienced an unemployment rate in April of 34.1%, the highest in Indiana, as both Chrysler and General Motors suspended operations as a result of the pandemic.
The April preliminary unemployment rate for Anderson of 21% is nearly five times higher than the 4.3% rate in March and about six times higher than the rate of 3.5% in April 2019.
The number of people on unemployment in Anderson in April was 4,954, up from 992 in March at the start of the pandemic.
The Kokomo unemployment rate for April was 36.1% as more than 9,000 people lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. The unemployment rate for Kokomo in March was 4.2% and in April 2019 was 7.2%.
The unemployment rate for Indiana in April was 16.9% as compared to 3% in March. More than 400,000 additional Hoosiers were out of work in April compared to March.
Across the country, more than 15 million people were out of work because of the coronavirus, with 22.5 million people on unemployment in April. The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 14.7%.
Michael Hicks, an economist at Ball State University, said recently that there is some good news — the unemployment rate will decline.
Indiana lost 80,000 manufacturing jobs over a six-week period and some of those companies are starting to bring employees back to work, he pointed out.
Some of the factories were going to close temporarily because the supply chain from China was interrupted, the Ball State economist explained.
Hicks said the state unemployment rate could be under 20% in three months, but it won’t go under 12% in the near future.
“The question is how many people will go back to work,” Hicks said. “The surge in unemployment claims may ease up over the next few weeks.”
