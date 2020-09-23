ANDERSON — For the third time in as many years, the Christian Center is up for a $25,000 grant through State Farm's Neighborhood Assist program, but they need the support of the community to make that happen.
Residents can help in the form of votes online at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
People can register to vote with their email addresses and are allotted 10 votes each day that can be used for one or multiple causes.
Voting is open from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, and the winners will be announced on Nov. 4.
"Speaking with State Farm today I was told that in the 10-year history ... no one has won three times, let alone three years in a row," Rob Spaulding said.
The grant would go toward the Eleos Center, which helps people move out of homelessness by providing a place where they can shower, wash their clothes, receive mail and other services offered by partner organizations.
The money would fund the second phase of the project, hiring a new employee to clean and sanitize the facility and purchase supplies like laundry detergent.
In 2018, the grant was used as the seed money to start The Eleos Center project. The 2019 grant was used to remodel the kitchen and dining room at The Christian Center, which proved to be crucial as the number of free meals served at the center jumped 250% during the pandemic.
State Farm accepted the first 2,000 proposals submitted from across the country. A committee narrowed that down to 200 to be voted on by the public.
The top 40 at the end of voting will receive grants.
As of Wednesday morning, The Eleos Center was in 16th place.
The center is one of five causes in the state and the only one in central Indiana.
