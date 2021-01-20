ANDERSON –When she got up Wednesday morning, Oleta Martin-MClurkin clipped on the pearl earrings and put the two strands of pearls she inherited from her grandmother around her neck in preparation for watching the historic moment that took place about 11:40 a.m. when Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president.
Martin-MClurkin, who is Black, said she felt the same chills her own mother, Oraphine Stovall, who died two years ago, described 12 years ago when Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s first president of African-American descent.
“We’ve all fought for something in our lives. So when you have reached a milestone like this, there’s a satisfaction you can’t describe,” the Anderson resident said. “I understand that some people won’t see the importance, but it makes us feel what we’re all supposed to feel — we’re equal.”
Martin-McClurkin, Penny Stevens, Marilynn Collier and Faye Barber-Dansby were among thousands of Madison County women and people of color who watched the historic swearing in of Harris the highest-ranking Black woman in U.S. government to date and the first South Asian and mixed-race person to reach the nation’s second-highest executive branch position. Up until the moment Harris took her oath, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held the distinction of being the nation’s highest-ranking woman.
Four years ago, women knitted pink caps with kitty ears to protest the election of President Donald Trump. But on Wednesday, social media overflowed Wednesday with images of women from all walks of life wearing their pearls, their plain, sequined and bedazzled Chuck Taylors, and T-shirts emblazoned with the words, “I’m speaking,” in honor of Harris.
Martin-McClurkin said she wished her mother and grandmothers, Alberta Hayes and Patty Stovall could have witnessed Harris’ unlikely rise to power after failing to win enough votes to be selected as the Democratic party’s presidential nominee.
Though she fell short of her own bid to become Madison County’s first woman mayor when she ran for the position in 2019 in Alexandria, Democrat Penny Stevens said she was on Cloud Nine as she watched the inauguration.
“Honestly, regardless of what side of the aisle you’re on, you have to be thrilled for the history that was made today,” she said. “I think anytime we can break those glass ceilings, we should all be proud as Americans.”
Seeing Harris at the top provides inspiration and hope for women not only in the U.S. but around the world, Stevens said.
“As a woman, you have to be excited for her and for a woman having a seat at the table at that level,” she said. “We’re in a country that doesn’t make it easy, but at least it’s possible.”
Harris’ rise to power also put the spotlight on the multicultural nature of the United States, Stevens said.
“What we all bring to any situation is our story. We all don’t have the same story. That’s what makes this a great nation,” she said.
As members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Collier and Barber-Dansby, both of Anderson, said they were elated a sorority sister has made it to the highest echelons of U.S. government.
Given AKA’s commitment to service, it’s no surprise Harris has been able to work her way toward the top, Collier said.
“Today is a day no matter what you look like, where you come from, if you are a woman today, you can be proud to know that the ceiling has been broken. Someone set the standard for her, and she is setting the standard for other women,” she said. “I think for women in general, whether you’re an AKA, a housewife, a blue collar worker or a white collar worker we can make a difference. It shows young young girls you can be anything that you strive to be.”
Collier said she expects Harris to bring compassion and order to the processes of government.
“As a woman, that’s what we do. We bring order to our households, our jobs, and I think that’s what she will do,” she said.
Barber-Dansby said she had the pleasure of sitting in on last week’s Zoom celebration of AKA’s 113th anniversary when Harris popped in.
She said she wasn’t surprised at Harris’ success since she pledged AKA’s Alpha Chapter at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where the sorority was founded. She expects to witness similar success in the future from among the many AKA women in Congress and other halls of government.
Harris’ success likely will inspire other young women to seek AKA membership, Barber-Dansby said.
“She is the wildest dream of our founders,” she said. “It’s very powerful and very fitting for the amount of work our sorority has done for 113 years.”
