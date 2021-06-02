ANDERSON — Most Hoosiers are familiar with the nation’s legacy of slavery and the Civil War, people like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and the civil rights movement of the mid-20th century.
Either they lived through it or learned about it in school.
But some believe many major Black history events still don’t have the place they deserve in history books and social studies classes. Such events include the Tulsa Race Massacre, which on Monday marked 100 years since a white mob burned down a prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, known as Black Wall Street, in the Oklahoma city.
More than 35 square blocks of the city were destroyed. A 2001 commission that examined the massacre estimated that as many as 300 people were killed.
“A lot of people think Pearl Harbor is the first bombing on the grounds, but it wasn’t. It was the Tulsa bombing,” said Treva Bostic, director of multicultural education for Anderson Community Schools.
Bostic said she was aware of the Tulsa Race Massacre because she grew up in a household with many books on Black history. Bostic was tutored on Black history by her aunt, Celina Bostic-Perry, and she majored in African-American studies at Indiana University.
“I have issues with things being eliminated from our history,” she said. “I have spoken to some colleagues in their 60s, very educated, and they didn’t know about Black Wall Street.”
The Tulsa Race Massacre’s absence from history books is by design, Bostic said. Even newspapers of the time avoided reporting on it.
Though she is uncertain because of the academic autonomy afforded teachers, Bostic believes most, if not all, Anderson Community Schools students have little to no knowledge about the events that took place over 18 hours from May 31 to June 1, 1921. About 80% of what ACS teachers teach must include the Indiana academic standards, while about 20% is left to their discretion, she said.
“I can’t make them teach it,” Bostic said.
However, in her expanded role as multicultural director, which recently became full-time after being part-time for several years, Bostic said she believes she will have the time and the support of the administration to encourage teachers to include Black history across the curriculum.
Though many people might think information about the Tulsa Race Massacre belongs in American history curriculum, it could be incorporated in other disciplines, including literature or economics classes, she said.
“I’m just a true believer in teaching across the curriculum. A lot of things like this can be taught across all the courses,” Bostic said.
Because of the graphic nature of the massacre, parents and school administrators may not be inclined to include it until high school. But the more positive elements of Black Wall Street could be infused into the curriculum as early as the third or fourth grade, Bostic insisted.
“We can take baby steps into doing this,” she said. “I know it’s a very negative and traumatic event. But knowing there was a Black Wall Street, can you see the empowerment there was for children, especially Black children.”
Bostic said she also can do some public programming around Black Wall Street, as she has done in the past with presentations about Black Civil War soldiers and a Harlem food experience.
The importance of learning about Black Wall Street is not only the tragedy but the triumph of the people who made the area prosperous and progressive, Bostic said.
“It’s such an important piece of history for my life, as well, to know we had all the business people,” she said. “For me, it’s about an empowerment, motivations for people. It correlates with what should be going on right now.”
Bostic and Susan Hall-Dotson, African-American history collections coordinator at the Indiana Historical Society, object to labeling the Tulsa Race Massacre and other events “Black history.”
“It bothers me when we say Black history. We don’t say white history, right, because that’s just history,” Bostic said. “We intentionally mark things that are ethnic, but all students need to know about what takes place in American history. This is American history.”
Though the events of the Tulsa Race Massacre took place in another state, Hall-Dotson said, it’s just as important for Hoosiers to be aware of them because they tie to our own history, such as the lynching of two young Black men in Marion in 1930.
“We have our own stories to tell. The magnitude is not the same, but it’s all connected,” she said.
The massacre was an act of domestic terrorism no different than when Timothy McVeigh bombed the federal building in Oklahoma City, Hall-Dotson said.
“It’s obscure because we don’t talk about it. It’s obscure because we won’t teach it,” she explained.
And the reason we don’t want to talk about it, Hall-Dotson said, is white fragility. Many people don’t want to confront the past because they believe they are not to blame for it, though they often benefit from its legacy, she said.
“We don’t like to talk about what happened here, especially if it has a racial element,” she said. “It’s like how we talk about slavery and sundown towns. We don’t talk about that stuff.”
Angie Strickler, founder of Anderson-based Standing Up for Racial Equity and organizer of a statewide anti-racism book club and podcast, admitted she never learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre in school and is just now learning about it as part of the anniversary.
“After the Civil War, we just jumped to the next big war,” she said. “All that progress made by the Black people who were enslaved was just wiped out.”
Strickler, who is white, said she believes events such as the massacre need to become a standard part of American education, in part to combat the “covert racial ideologies” many people learn at home.
“Kids have to learn something to compare with what they are learning at home,” she said. “I do think that has to be addressed. How can we incorporate a more thorough understanding of American history?”
However, Strickler said, white fragility remains a barrier to encouraging teachers, administrators, school boards, parents, voters and stakeholders from demanding more inclusive information in the curriculum.
“The approach has to be very gentle, or we’ll lose them right from the start,” she said. “There has to be different approaches for all the different kinds of people we have within our community.”
