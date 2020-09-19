ANDERSON — A local pastor calls the spate of August shootings in Anderson “alarming,” while the county prosecutor laments the silence of witnesses.
Last month, the Anderson Police Department responded to 13 calls involving gun violence. Twelve involved shots being fired at either people or vehicles.
Four local men have been arrested on attempted murder charges. A homicide committed after three men forced entry into a West 25th Street residence remains unsolved.
The Herald Bulletin filed a Freedom of Information request with the city of Anderson to gather reports on all the shooting incidents during the month.
“It is a high number for the month of August,” Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said, noting that several factors might help explain the spike in gun violence.
“There were a lot of people in town for Soul Fest (Aug. 14-16) and there was no police presence, which was a problem,” Cummings said. “It’s also the summer months.”
Typically, crime rates are higher in Anderson and many other communities when the weather is hot. The daily high temperature topped 80 degrees 20 times in August, including all six days from Aug. 11 through Aug. 16 when the Anderson Police Department responded to eight reported shootings.
Three took place in the vicinity of the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Madison Avenue from 12:29 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Aug. 16.
Cummings said because of the number of crimes that take place in that area, the Anderson Police Department previously installed cameras, which captured video of the Aug. 16 shootings.
The prosecutor expressed frustration that bystanders and other witnesses have been hesitant to provide information.
“Nobody wants to tell the police what happened,” he said. “They don’t want to be a snitch. They think it’s OK to shoot people and get away with it. It makes no sense.”
Video from the early-morning Aug. 16 incidents shows several people carrying guns and exchanging gunfire.
“It’s the culture,” Cummings said. “If someone disrespects you, it’s OK to shoot them. It was like the gunfight at the OK Corral. These guns are everywhere. Passions get hot and the bullets start flying.”
Rev. Anthony Harris of the Church Upon On Rock on East 29th Street said one shooting is too many in Anderson.
“It’s alarming,” he said of the August violence. “Right now, the problem is poverty and COVID, which is running its course here in this town.”
Harris pointed to joblessness, some of it triggered by the coronavirus, and resulting idle time.
The pastor has sponsored an annual march across the Eisenhower Bridge to stop violence and bring unity to Anderson. The next march is scheduled for Oct. 10.
“We’re unable to get a true coalition started with everyone involved,” Harris said. “People need to understand that a problem is a problem for all of us.”
He said that gun violence is “giving our city a bad name.”
“Hopefully, we can get young people together,” the pastor continued.
Here’s a rundown of shootings investigated by Anderson police last month:
• Aug. 9, 10:54 p.m., 1300 block of West Sixth Street: According to the police summary, Jennifer Carter fired a handgun multiple times, with one bullet striking a vehicle.
Carter, 35, was charged with battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
• Aug. 10, 11:02 p.m., 2100 block of Drexel Drive: Four rounds were fired in a drive-by shooting. No arrests have been made.
• Aug. 11, 6:33 p.m., 2700 block of West 16th Street: Police arrested Johnnie Gosha Jr., 18, 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, on a charge of criminal recklessness using a deadly weapon and dealing in marijuana after he, allegedly, fired shots at a vehicle.
Also arrested was Jerrian Nunn, 20, 2200 block of Cross Street, on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license. Nunn was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Gosha.
• Aug. 11, 11:50 p.m., 2300 block of Locust Street: A victim suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and stomach. No arrests have been made; the incident remains under investigation.
• Aug. 12, 5:30 a.m., 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road: A caller reported he had shot someone six times in the head. No other details are available.
• Aug. 14, 12:38 a.m., 2200 block of East 59th Street: Dispatch received a call that a man had been shot in the chest.
Michael J. Ryle, 20, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, shot Dennis Swigeart after a third person pointed a gun at him during an altercation, police said. Ryle was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Aug. 14, 9:05 p.m., 2900 block of Fairview Street: A shooting was reported in Warren Miller Park. No other details are available.
• Aug. 15, 6:14 p.m., 2300 block of Walton Street: Willie Ford, 54, 1100 block of East 29th Street, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a handgun. Ford, allegedly, fired shots at a van.
• Aug. 16, 12:29 a.m., 15th Street and Madison Avenue: Tevin King, 29, 2300 block of West Eighth Street, and Eramus Warner, 30, Marion, were arrested on charges of attempted murder for, allegedly, shooting Antonio Thompson.
• Aug. 16, 2 a.m., 1600 block of Madison Avenue: Toriono Johnson, 42, 1900 block of Morton Street, was charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a gun and unlawful possession of a firearm for, allegedly, shooting Aaron Boyd in the right shoulder and Chad Branson, 29, of Muncie, in the abdomen.
• Aug. 20, 12:59 a.m., 2500 block of West 25th Street: Two men were shot by three suspects who fled from the back door of a home. Victor Hernandez, 33, Anderson, died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.
• Aug. 21, 10 p.m., 2500 block of Central Avenue: A reported shooting remains under investigation.
• Aug. 31, 5:32 a.m., 1200 block of Brookline Street: Self-inflicted accidental shooting.
