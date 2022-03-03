This past Thursday marked 91 years since the "Star Spangled Banner" was officially adopted as our National Anthem, but few will recall the anthem's origin story.
As the War of 1812 raged on, invading British troops marched into Washington on Aug. 24, 1814, and burned a wing of the U.S. Capitol, the White House, and other landmarks. The ensuing fire reduced most of the city’s major public buildings to rubble; only a torrential rainstorm saved the Capitol building from complete destruction.
Sometimes called the “Second War of Independence,” the war threatened the future of our fledgling American nation.
In September 1814, the British Navy sent an armada of more than 50 warships to try to capture Baltimore, the center of American shipbuilding. On Sept. 5, Baltimore attorney Francis Scott Key and Colonial John Skinner were invited on board the British HMS Tonnant to facilitate a prisoner exchange. They reached an agreement, and the British allowed the civilian POW to be released.
However, the British were in the midst of the Baltimore military campaign and were worried that the ship’s location could be disclosed if they left. Therefore, they forced the three Americans to remain on board for nine days.
Five British ships began bombarding Fort McHenry at the tip of the Baltimore Harbor early Sept. 13. The American troops used 300 gunners and 60 cannons to defend against the bombardment for the next 25 hours. If British forces captured Fort McHenry, they could ravage Baltimore and the Eastern seaboard and overturn the American Revolution.
After a night of cannon barrage, Key could barely see the tattered 30-foot by 42-foot “star-spangled banner” waving over Fort McHenry through the smoke-filled dawn hours. British ships began retreating, and the Americans were released. And, as they say, the rest is history.
Major Gen. Sam Smith scribbled a note to Secretary of War James Monroe saying, “Sir, I have the honor of informing you that the enemy, after an unsuccessful attempt both by land and water on this place, appear to be retiring.”
Key couldn’t contain his joy and felt inspired to write a poem, “Defence of Fort M’Henry,” which was soon published and reprinted in newspapers around the nation.
The opening words are familiar: “Say, can you see by the dawn’s early light what so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming?”
The public can still view that huge, tattered flag displayed at the Smithsonian Museum of American History.
The words were soon set to music and frequently sung in performances around the nation. It became the national anthem of the Union Army during the Civil War and the U.S. Army and Navy in 1917. Congress adopted the song as the official national anthem March 3, 1931.
For more than 150 years, the “Star-Spangled Banner” has united Americans, reminding us that our freedom came at the price of “the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion” so that “the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave o’er the land of the free.” Freedom for all Americans came at the steep price of the Civil War.
Anderson resident David E. Sumner is the author of the recent book, Amos Alonzo Stagg: College Football’s Greatest Pioneer, and six other books.
