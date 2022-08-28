ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson Police Department recently completed de-escalation training designed to ease tensions with local residents.
APD officers Caleb McKnight and Detective CJ Christian were trained as instructors for the Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) training in Nevada.
“Officers may encounter people in situation or mental crisis,” McKnight said. “When emotions are running high, rational thinking becomes lower.”
McKnight said the training coincides with hostage situation training several APD officers have already received.
“The training would be beneficial for all departments and the dispatchers,” he said. “It helps law enforcement communicate at a situation.
“The training helps officers understand why people are in crisis and helps bring them down to rational thinking.”
Part of the training focused on officers providing space for people in crisis to create more time to calm a situation, he said.
“By creating space, it allows more time to communicate,” McKnight said.
He said the training will be beneficial when officers are dealing with local residents who are unarmed.
“ICAT is a training program that provides first responding officers with the tools, skills and options they need to successfully and safely defuse a range of critical incidents,” according to the Police Executive Forum. “This program integrates critical thinking, communication and crisis intervention.”
APD Chief Mike Lee said in a news release that law enforcement has always been a difficult profession, but in recent years it has been taxing for officers.
“The ICAT program has recently been added to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy training curriculum,” he said. “It’s designed to teach us how to create space, slow a situation down, ask open-ended questions and hold off on using force to avoid ramping up a confrontation.
“Our goal is to create a new mindset and the tools to provide safer and a more humane response to those experiencing mental health issues or emotional crisis.”