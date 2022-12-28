ORESTES – Two Anderson brothers died Wednesday when the car they were riding collided with a train.
The accident took place shortly before 9 a.m. at the railroad crossing on County Road 400 West and County Road 1150 North.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the men as Chad M. Stafford, 37, 800 block of Greenhill Way and Stephen R. Stafford, II, 42, 200 block of Haverhill Drive.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Chad Stafford was the driver traveling north on County Road 400 West when the was struck by a westbound train.
The engineer said he sounded the horn as he approached the crossing and said the car never slowed down for the crossing.
The train struck the passenger side of the car.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither man was restrained at the time of the accident.