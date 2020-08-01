ELWOOD — Two people died after the car they were in crashed in rural Madison County during a police chase Friday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred in the area of Madison County roads 500 West and 1100 North after Elwood police began a "vehicle pursuit" about 8:30 p.m., the press release said.
The chase began in Elwood, and the 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveled east on Ind. 28, then south on 500 West before leaving the west side of the road and striking two trees, according to the sheriff's department.
"Two males were pronounced dead at the scene," the release reads.
Authorities did not immediately identify the deceased.
The Monte Carlo had no other occupants, according to the sheriff's department.
This story will be updated.
