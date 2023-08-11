ANDERSON — Two guards at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have been charged with battery and official misconduct.
Leslie Gray, 43, 500 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson, and Thomas Matthew Opie, 34, Muncie, were arrested Thursday on the charges.
Both Gray and Opie had their employment terminated by the Indiana Department of Corrections as of Friday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on June 25 an inmate named Gary Hanney overdosed and while being questioned, it was discovered he had a severe upper chest wound.
Hanney said he had not received medical attention for the wound on June 27.
A review of video showed Hanney received multiple “sternum rubs" from several correctional officers.
“Sternum rubs were given to Hanney up until his chest was bleeding,” the court document states. “It was then observed custody staff continued to perform sternum rubs, even after Hanney’s chest was bleeding.”
The probable cause affidavit cites as misconduct by Gray and Opie the following: that they continued the sternum rubs while Hanney was responding; slapped his face approximately 32 times; and failed to document injuries.