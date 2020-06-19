ANDERSON — A three-car crash Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital and closed a portion of Interstate 69 for 45 minutes.
According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Andrew Ouimette, 21, of Chicago was traveling behind a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Curtis Clay, 44, of Daleville in the right lane of southbound I69 near the 228.8 mile marker. Another 2008 Toyota Sienna, driven by Samantha Uhlean 23, of Indianapolis, was traveling in the passing lane.
Ouimette attempted to maneuver his vehicle between the other two cars and struck the left rear of Clay’s vehicle. Ouimette’s Impala started to slide, then flipped over multiple times before come to rest on the barrier cables, the release said. Clay was able to maintain control of his vehicle and pulled over to the shoulder. Uhlean’s car struck debris caused by the impact, but she was able to maintain control and reach the shoulder.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash, according to the release.
Ouimette was taken to St. Vincent Anderson with neck, arm and hand pain. A passenger in his vehicle, Samantha Harsh, 20, of Crown Point, was also taken to the hospital with head and foot pain.
Clay and Uhlean were uninjured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.