ANDERSON — Two people were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash just north of the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit on Interstate 69.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the deceased as Bobby Marling, 60, of Anderson, and Sean Barksdale, 19, of Fishers.
The coroner's office was notified at 4:40 a.m. of the crash, Abbott said.
The accident, which occurred near the 222.4 mile marker, remains under investigation.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
