ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating two homicide deaths that took place within 30 minutes of each other Tuesday.
Investigators believe the two incidents are not related.
Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of West 27th Street at 9:30 a.m. to follow up on information about a possible homicide.
When officers arrived, they found Jerry Grey, 56, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.
Officers secured the scene and were able to detain all the parties involved. Police took a 34-year-old man into custody.
The Madison County prosecutor's office said it will file criminal charges, including murder, against Jacob Fite in the coming days.
At 10:03 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of West 11th Street on a domestic incident.
According to another news release, a 61-year-old man told police that he had killed his 51-year-old spouse.
Curtis Williams was taken into custody, and police searched the home and located inside the house the dead woman, identified by Abbott as Claudette Sue Williams.
Curtis Williams was booked into the Madison County Jail on a charge of murder at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said the Madison County coroner’s office will determine the causes of death and release the names of the victims after proper notifications are made to the families.
McKnight said the investigations into both incidents remain active.
These are the fifth and sixth violent deaths in Anderson this year.
Tyreke Love, 25, Indianapolis, died Oct. 9 from multiple gunshot wounds during an incident in the 2200 block of Fulton Street
Patty Hart died Sept. 26 when her son, Jiam Hart, is believed to have stabbed her at their home on Meridian Street.
Steve Childress died Aug. 4 from gunshot wounds suffered June 19 near 15th Street and Madison Avenue.
Landon Hill also died from gunshot wounds at the same incident, which left three people with gunshot wounds.
