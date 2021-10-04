ANDERSON – Within the next few months the construction of two new hotels in Anderson and the reuse of the former Weidner Chevrolet property will begin, according to developers’ plans.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday will consider a request for a special exception and variance for the former Weidner Chevrolet property in the 2600 block of Broadway.
Adel Elhaj is proposing to open Unlimited Motors on the property, which sits vacant.
Unlimited Motors recently opened a car dealership in Elwood at the former Kutchie location.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said that, because the Weidner property has been vacant, a special exception should be requested.
The requested variance is not to require a screen planting where the property abuts several residential properties.
Currently, no fence or screen planting exists along the property line, Stires said, adding that the developer has contacted local residents to determine whether they want either.
The Unlimited Motors showroom would occupy 15,450 square feet of the 10-acre site. The petition proposes 270 display parking spaces as well as spaces for 32 customers and 48 employees.
The development department staff recommends the approval of the requested special exception because it complies with the city’s comprehensive plan and designates a vacant property for commercial use.
NEW HOTELS
The Anderson Plan Commission will consider a primary plat for the construction of two new hotels on the former Farm Property located to the east of the current Fairfield Inn.
The proposal is to construct two hotels with 92 rooms each and parking for 96 vehicles, according to Stires.
The developer has to first receive approval for primary and secondary plats and a special exception from the city.
One hotel would be a Tru by Hilton; the second would be developed by the Amerilodge Group based in Michigan. Amerilodge has several hotels in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
The hotel development proposal faces three months of administrative hearings before possible final approval.
