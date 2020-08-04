ELWOOD — Two people suffered serious injuries in a two-pickup crash Tuesday afternoon in rural Madison County.
The collision occurred about 2 p.m. southeast of Elwood and northwest of Frankton at Madison County roads 900 North and 750 West, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
One driver was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. The other was taken by ambulance to Community Hospital Anderson.
The nature of the injuries and the identity of the drivers were not immediately available.
The pickup trucks had no additional occupants, the sheriff said. Crash investigators were on the scene at 3 p.m.
This story will be updated.
