ANDERSON — An Indianapolis judge has set a hearing for May in a class action lawsuit filed against the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
The class action lawsuit was filed in April 2020 on behalf of Mark Long in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
The lawsuit alleged that people were arrested without a warrant and detained in the Madison County Jail for 48 hours or longer without a court appearance or notification of the charges.
Inmates detained at the Madison County Jail on a warrantless arrest at any time from Jan. 13, 2015, through July 1, 2018, have until April 16 to file a complaint for special damages.
Judge Sarah Barker has already given preliminary approval to a $622,011 settlement for people included in the class, according to Long’s attorney, Ilene Smith, with the Fort Wayne law firm of Christopher Myers & Associates.
She said the court hasn’t determined the amount to be paid to each person, but that Long will receive an additional $5,000.
Smith said 470 people have been identified as members of the class; they would have been notified by mail.
Madison County Attorney Jeff Graham said the county’s case is being handled by an attorney named by the county’s insurance company.
Smith said Long contacted the Fort Wayne law office about suing the county, and it was determined that other people were detained on a warrantless arrest for more than 48 hours without a judicial determination that probable cause existed.
Judge Barker has set a Fairness Hearing for May 16 in which the settlement agreement with the county could be affirmed.
Smith said people in the class can file for a special damage award if they lost a job while incarcerated or suffered physical or psychological damages.
She said a special claim form has to be submitted to the court.
Smith said the court has appointed Rust Consulting to consider requests for special damages as part of the lawsuit.
She said people in the class can elect to opt out of the settlement agreement but could still a file a separate lawsuit against the county.
Smith said that the cost of the litigation will not be deducted from the $622,011 settlement agreement.
The law firm is requesting legal costs of $316,038 for services provided through Dec. 28, 2021, and $1,956 in expenses.
Judge Barker could order Madison County and its insurance company to pay what she deems to be reasonable legal expenses.
