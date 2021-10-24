Friday, Oct. 29

ANDERSON

• Back to the Future Trunk or Treat, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.

• Healing Hands Home Health, 5-7 p.m.; 216 E. Ninth St.

• Anderson Police Department Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.

• North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, Anderson: 6-7:30 p.m. Free hot dogs.

• Former North Side Middle School, Cross Street and Indiana Avenue: Anderson Transit System’s Trunk or Treat School Bus Style — 6:15 p.m. until the candy is gone.

ELWOOD

• Halloween at the Library. Costume contest and trick or treating, 9:30 a.m.to 6 p.m.; Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

FRANKTON

• Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m.; Frankton Junior-Senior High School, 610 E. Clyde St.

MUNCIE

• Cruise In and Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.; Cammack Station, 9200 W. Jackson St.

Saturday, Oct. 30

ANDERSON

• Find the Pumpkins Scavenger Hunt, 5 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

• Fall Block Party & Trunk or Treat (games, crafts, food and music), 1-3 p.m.; Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.

• Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. (or until treats run out); American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Halloween Party, 7 p.m.; DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

• Halloween Bash (21 and over) with Pop Rox Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.

• Halloween party with Pershing Drive, 8 p.m.-midnight, Anderson Eagles 174, 1315 Meridian St.

LAPEL

• FaBoolous Fall Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.; Daybreak Community Church, 1219 Main St.

Sunday, Oct. 31

ANDERSON

• 13th annual Harvest Family Night, 4-6 p.m.; Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.

• Anderson Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.: Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Public welcome, with children under 13 accompanied by an adult. More information on Facebook @ Moose Lodge 150.

ELWOOD

• Trunk of Treats, 6-7:30 p.m.; Main Street Wesleyan Church, 2535 Main St.

• Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m.; Elwood Central Wesleyan Church, 2209 Main St.

MUNCIE

• Second annual Muncie police and fire departments’ trunk or treat, 5-8 p.m.; 300 N. High St. (City Hall parking lot). Free hot dogs and candy while supplies last.

Tags

Trending Video