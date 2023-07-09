ALEXANDRIA — Six contestants were in the running for Madison County 4-H Fair Queen, but only one took home the crown. Emma Harvey was crowned Sunday evening as the 2023 Madison County 4-H Fair Queen.
She was also named “Miss Congeniality,” an award given via nominations from fellow contestants. The award is said to encapsulate the candidates pleasant or “congenial” personality.
Winning such awards, particularly queen, Harvey said, were longtime aspirations of hers.
“I’ve been looking forward to this since I was three years old. This is just life-changing and I am so happy I am queen,” Harvey said.
Harvey and the other candidates, including runners up Allie Clark and Brianna Lane have gone through a process Harvey described as “stressful.”
For the contest, the girls were judged based on their performance in the following categories: formal wear, professional wear, interview, prepared speech and impromptu question.
As queen, Harvey will represent Madison County for one year, until the next queen is crowned.
Prior to the coronation, Eliana Delph took a “last walk” as queen before crowning Harvey. She commemorated the moment with a speech.
“Soak in these moments. There’s so much joy and love that will be meeting you on this journey,” Delph said to the new queen. “You are now the face of Madison County, there is a legacy behind you that will guide you forward.”
Such a legacy goes back more than 70 years with Orvilla Dickerson being crowned in 1950.