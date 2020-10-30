ANDERSON — A 25-year-old Anderson man has died after being shot in the chest in a Thursday incident on 21st Street.
The Anderson Police Department said Quincy M. Malone suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at 3:51 p.m. Thursday inside a residence at the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets.
APD Major Joel Sandefur said Malone was taken to a local hospital and later transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died Friday during surgery.
Sandefur said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are trying to determine how many people were involved.
He would not confirm reports that police located several different caliber shell casings inside the residence. Sandefur did not report a suspected motive and said police are following several leads.
An area resident said he was walking home from work and noticed two men standing in an alley to the north of 21st Street. The man said he went into his house and heard four gunshots and then observed two men running down the alley.
Sandefur said the shooting took place inside the house.
A woman, who was crying, was observed talking with APD officers at the front of the house and later escorted to a patrol car.
Malone's death marked the second fatal shooting in Anderson in a five-day span.
Arneshia Fuller, 28, of Anderson died Sunday of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
The shooting took place in the 400 block of Forkner Street.
Police arrested Joshua Andrew Treadwell, 30, of Indianapolis on Wednesday on a charge of murder.
Brooklyn Ciara Parnell, 22, of Anderson was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, pointing a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office was given until Monday to file formal charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of a verbal argument involving Treadwell, Parnell and Fuller that took place two or three months ago over a card game.
A witness told police that Fuller was at the witness' house on Forkner Street when Treadwell and Parnell arrived about 8 p.m.
Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell and Parnell, according to the witness. Fuller told the other two that she had a gun in her car, the witness told police.
Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, got back into the car with Parnell and left the scene, the witness said.
A second witness told police she saw Fuller spit at Treadwell, who then pointed a gun and shot Fuller.
