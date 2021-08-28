MARKLEVILLE — A 25-year-old man shot himself to death in front of Madison County Sheriff’s deputies Friday night.
Trenton White of Fishers died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.
White was taken to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m., Abbott said.
Deputies were dispatched to County Road 900 South in the Markleville area after a caller reported a suicidal person, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger. At the time of the 911 call, White was talking with friends and loved ones.
Five deputies arrived at the scene, and two of them were talking with White when he shot himself, the sheriff reported.
"The incident last night, taking place in front of the officers, would be horrific for anyone to witness," Mellinger said Saturday.
The sheriff noted that law enforcement officers across the country "are dealing with a substantial number of attempted suicides and suicides.
"One good fortune for this county is that we have a robust stress debriefing team made up of first responders, and we are addressing the officers who witnessed the incident as soon as possible.
"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased and, as sheriff, I hope everyone just takes pause, and realizes how many people are affected when these things occur.”
