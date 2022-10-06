ANDERSON — Three Anderson Street Department employees have been charged with theft for the misuse of a fuel fleet card.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said Thursday all three employees have been terminated.
He said one was a full-time Street Department employee, one was a seasonal worker and the third was a seasonal worker that was terminated prior to the incident.
Eicks said the city has implemented a policy change on the use of city credit cards, including collecting the cards for people on sick leave from the city.
Eric Hamilton, 43, 2700 block of West 38th Street, is charged with a felony charge of theft.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Hamilton was on sick leave starting last March.
While on sick leave he continued to use the SuperFleet credit card through Aug. 23 with the amount of fuel purchased at $2,670.
Brooke Parker, administrative assistant for the street department, discovered that Hamilton was continuing to use the credit card and notified a supervisor.
Hamilton told Anderson Police Department officer Caleb McKnight that he used the city’s credit card to purchase fuel to go to doctor appointments and to take his children to school.
Hamilton admitted to using the gas card and said he wanted to get the investigation behind him.
Video surveillance showed Hamilton filling up his GMC Yukon and a mobile home.
Deonte Anderson, 28, 2600 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson and Robert Anderson, 34, 3400 block of Clark Street, Anderson have been charged with a misdemeanor charge of theft.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the three made unauthorized fuel purchases on Sept. 13 at the Gas America station at the intersection of 25th Street and Raible Avenue.
The court document states that street department employee Mark Konkle met two mowing crews at the gas station to fill up trucks and mowers using the city’s Fleet Fuel Card on two separate pumps.
Konkle watched two street department employees fill up their vehicles and hang up the pump.
Konkle said the second crew were still filling up the vehicles when he left the station.
Video footage obtained from Gas America shows Robert Anderson directing another employee to pull up a truck to the gas pump when a silver SUV drives up to the back of the trailer.
The SUV is driven by Deonte Anderson and the two brothers pump gas into the silver SUV.
In the video footage, Deonte Anderson encourages multiple people to fill up their vehicles on the city’s Fleet Card and at times pumps gas onto the ground to make sure the pump doesn’t time out, the court document states.
The affidavit states the receipt shows 191 gallons being pumped at a total cost of $700. Christian estimates the amount of the theft was $457.50 for the unauthorized purchase of 125 gallons of fuel.