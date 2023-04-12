ANDERSON – Three people were arrested after being found inside the unoccupied former PNC bank building on Tuesday.
Anderson police and firefighters were dispatched at 1:46 p.m. to the bank building, 931 Meridian St., after several people were reportedly seen entering a second-floor window.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said when officers arrived at the scene, they observed people inside the building. Officers told the individuals to exit the building and the fire department’s ladder truck was dispatched to assist.
McKnight said the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the break-in as a burglary and the investigation remains on-going.
Three people were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Dustin Maxwell, 35, was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation. He was convicted in 2006 on felony charges of burglary and robbery and received a 15-year sentence with 10-years to be served.
Megan Davidson, 31, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation. She was convicted in 2019 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and in 2021 on a charge of battery.
She has pending cases on three misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and battery.
Amy Pierce, 37, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. She has a pending charge of theft.