ANDERSON — Three men suffered multiple injuries when an SUV collided head-on with a garbage truck Friday morning on North Raible Avenue.
According to a report from the Anderson Police Department, Kevin Ballard, 26, Carmel; Christopher Poe, 43, Anderson; and Bruce Tiller, 52, Farmland, were transported to hospitals in Anderson and Indianapolis for treatment.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Ballard, driving a 2008 Toyota Highlander northbound in the 2400 Block of North Raible, was "swerving on and off the roadway and had crossed the center line just before the collision," police said.
The southbound "commercial-size" garbage truck was driven by Poe. Tiller was a passenger in the garbage truck.
The accident remains under investigation pending the outcome of a toxicology report, according to police.
