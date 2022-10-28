ANDERSON — Three inmates at the Pendleton Correctional facility have been charged with battery on another offender.
A fourth has been charged with battery on a prison guard.
Nathaniel Jeffers, 40, Byron Harris, 19, and Scottie McLean, 49, have all been charged in connection with a physical attack last April on fellow inmate Ty Wilkerson.
Jeffers is charged with felony aggravated battery; Harris with battery; McLean with assisting a criminal.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an officer found Wilkerson unresponsive in his cell and bleeding from his ears and head on April 8. Wilkerson was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
The court document states that Wilkerson was attempting to have his father send him money for an unknown reason.
Video showed Jeffers and Harris attacking Wilkerson in front of his cell and then dragging him into the cell.
McLean said he was trying to calm down the situation and attempted to get the inmates to fight one on one because he was just released from segregation.
McLean said he helped Wilkerson back into his bed and cleaned up blood on the floor, according to the court document.
Wilkerson was reported to have suffered neurological injuries as a result of the attack and was transferred to the Terre Haute Regional Hospital on May 4 and then moved to the medical unit at the Miami Correctional facility.
Dallas Wilson, 25, is facing a felony charge of battery on a public safety officer.
The probable cause affidavit states the incident took place on Aug. 16 when correctional officers were distributing medications when Wilson threw a brown colored substance on one of the guards.
The guard told investigators she believed Wilson was paid by another offender to throw the substance on her.
Wilson refused to be interviewed by investigators.