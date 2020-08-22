ALEXANDRIA — Three weeks after police were forced to block off an intersection in the center of town during a series of confrontations between two opposing groups of demonstrators, another gathering — this one more subdued — took place.
On the eve of the Republican National Convention, a group of about 30 residents congregated at the same intersection to declare their support for President Donald Trump. Organizers maintained it would be a peaceful rally and, apart from the occasional blaring of car horns in support — and sporadic chants of “Four more years!” — they got their wish.
“This isn’t a protest. This is a rally for our president,” said Larry Savage, one of the organizers. “As far as Black Lives Matter, they have a right to say what they have to say. We just don’t want violence. We don’t want things going on downtown here that are happening around the country. We just don’t want that.”
It was unclear whether a specific group had organized the rally, but it was promoted on a Facebook page belonging to a local group, Patriots of Alexandria. Police officers at the event said they had heard chatter on social media about a group of counter-protesters possibly showing up, but that never materialized.
“We are a peaceful group,” said another organizer, Trevor Hannah. “We have people in the group, maybe, that say things they shouldn’t say every now and then, but that’s not all of us.”
During the gathering, residents milled around a small park near the southeast corner of the intersection of Church and Harrison streets, chatting mainly about Trump’s successes as president that they feel have gone largely unreported in the media.
“He hasn’t had it fair the whole time,” Hannah said. “He’s trying to make a better life for us, and Democrats are trying to shoot it down every time.”
Some at the rally said the coronavirus pandemic has given state and national leaders from both parties excuses to score political points.
“The Democrats are painting us as racist, white trash, stupid, uneducated people,” Savage said. “There are those people on both sides, of course. I would like to see everybody kind of come together and kind of meet in the middle and try to make things livable.”
In addition to seeing an uptick in political activity like Saturday’s rally and the racial justice march three weeks ago, Alexandria has been connected to considerable political discussion from local sources on social media. There seems to be no shortage of opinions as to why.
“It’s a small town that’s always believed in law and order,” said Police Chief Terry Richwine, who noted that several counter-protesters three weeks ago came from outside Alexandria. “The community are all, for the most part, law-abiding, country-loving, God-fearing people, and it has a reputation for that.
"The townspeople are going to oppose some of those objectives that other persons might have – not that those objectives are wrong in any way, I’m not saying that. I’m just saying that some of the people here might take offense to some of those objectives.”
Hannah added that he and his fellow residents wanted to express their beliefs, which he said go beyond political philosophy.
“We believe in our way of life,” Hannah said. “We don’t want it changed. We believe in our beliefs. That’s the way we were raised. We want a better life for our children later on down the road.”
