ANDERSON – Over the past 35 years the annual Little 500 Festival has provided local non-profit agencies with more than $4 million.
The Festival begins in May in conjunction with the 75th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500 at Anderson Speedway on May 27.
“The Little 500 is an exciting event,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., said Wednesday during the kick-off press conference. “It’s hard to believe this is the 75th year.”
He said Anderson Speedway is iconic and one of the fastest quarter-mile race tracks in the country.
“Until you’ve seen the start of the Little 500, you haven’t seen anything,” Broderick said.
Jennifer Hall, a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said there is no better example of a small business than Anderson Speedway under the ownership of Rick Dawson.
“Harry Truman was president when the Little 500 started,” she said. “That’s a remarkable accomplishment.
“The event brings spectators to Anderson, and that impacts restaurants, hotels and local businesses.”
Dawson said 13 of the 23 former winners that are still living have committed to be at the race this year.
“I was the owner for the 50th race and didn’t think about the 75th,” he said. “I’m honored to be a part of these two historic events.”
Taylor McLean, the sister of the late race car driver Bryan Clauson, said the goal through the Indiana Donor Network is to have 575 people sign up as organ donors.
She said it changed her life when Clauson died in a racing accident.
“Bryan was an organ donor,” she said, “and it's something he was passionate about. He saved nine people; he gave the gift of life.”
McLean said through the Drive2SaveLives organization founded by the Clauson family, thousands of people have signed up as organ donors.
“Being a part of the Little 500 means something to me and my family.”
Adayna Key, 18, a senior at Frankton High School was introduced as the Little 500 queen for the festival and Emma Holmes, 17, a junior at Lapel High School will serve as princess during the festival events.
The festival kicks off on May 13 and May 14 in downtown Anderson with the annual Anderson Sertoma Club Mayor's Cup Grand Prix for go-karts.