ANDERSON — The 36th Rev. J.T. Menifee citywide clean-up is set for Sept. 16 for local residents to volunteer to clean up neighborhoods and to properly dispose of trash items.
Last year the event collected more than 103 tons of trash in Anderson.
The main drop-off point has been moved from Athletic Park to 25th Street and Madison Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A second drop-off site for large items not to include paint cans, tires or televisions will be at 25th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Yard waste can be dropped off at Eighth and Dewey streets.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Tuesday the first clean-up was started in 1988 during the administration of Mayor Thomas McMahan and has continued through five city administrations.
“It started as a westside clean-up and through the years grew to include the entire city,” Broderick said.
“It’s a legacy of Rev. Menifee and he would be proud to know it has continued and become city wide,” he said. “It has brought the community together to benefit the entire city.”
Broderick said Menifee helped raise $100,000 for the construction of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statute, founded the scholarship program and worked to bring housing opportunities to city residents.
He urged residents to work year-round to keep the city neighborhoods clean.
This year Best Way Disposal for the first time will be providing vouchers through the city for the collection of trash on days other than Sept. 16.
Registration is required by 2 p.m. on Sept. 15 by calling 765-648-6445.
Rev. Wayne Redding said the clean-up started as a way to benefit the community at a concerned citizen meeting in 1986.
“There were funds allocated to clean-up the river corridor,” he said. “Rev. Menifee told Mayor McMahan that he wanted to clean up their area and make the community proud.”
Redding said at the first clean-up in 1988 400 local residents worked to clean up assigned areas on the westside.
“Had Rev. Menifee not spoken up, this event would not be taking place,” he said. “We encouraged others to clean-up their areas.”
Redding said other cities have started clean-up program and Anderson was the catalyst for those efforts.
Volunteers are being asked to gather at 8 a.m. at 25th Street and Madison Avenue where t-shirts, gloves, vests and trash bags will be provided.
Lunch will be served at that location starting at noon.