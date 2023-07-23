ALEXANDRIA — In 1967, newly weds Glen and Jean Pate had bought a house and were making payments on two cars when Glen sprang a surprise on his wife one evening.
“He came in and said, ‘I bought a 1956 Corvette,’" Jean recalled as she sat beneath a tent at Beulah Park during the Larry Maynard Memorial Car and Bike Show. “I said, ‘We’ve already got two cars and a motorcycle.’ He said, ‘It was a deal – it was only $1,100.’”
Jean, knowing her husband had had his eye on a ’56 Corvette for years, allowed him to keep his treasure.
“Since then, anything the man said he wanted to buy, I told him to go get it because it was a good investment,” Jean said with a laugh.
The couple shared the story several times Saturday as car buffs stopped to admire the Pates’ convertible, which they’ve held on to for 56 years. The vehicle’s chrome bumpers and whitewall tires gleamed in the late-morning sunlight. Several people opened the doors to gaze at the interior, still outfitted with the original leather upholstery.
“We just saw it as, it was going to be part of the family,” Jean said in explaining what the Corvette has meant to her and her husband over the years.
Stories like the Pates’ flowed as easily as the lemon shake-ups being served at the adjacent fairgrounds on the last day of the Madison County 4-H Fair. The car and bike show, held to honor the memory of Larry Maynard, featured more than 100 entries.
One of them, a 1965 Shelby Cobra, drew dozens of onlookers thanks to a unique replica of its namesake reptile mounted on the engine block. The car was a dream purchase last year for its owner, Elwood resident Eric Reese.
“My dad always wanted one as well,” Reese said. “He was big into cars his whole life, and I hung out with him in the garage and at a few shows, at the drag strip, so it’s just carrying on the torch now.”
The car show has been organized in memory of Maynard for the past six years by his daughter, Lori. She said her father built a reputation as a mechanical expert, able to find any part for nearly any car on the market.
Over more than 30 years of attending car shows and swap meets — including his first, the James Dean Festival in Fairmount in 1979 — the elder Maynard developed a particular fondness for the Madison County 4-H Fair and its main sponsor, the Alexandria Kiwanis Club.
After his death in 2016, Lori decided that a fitting way to honor her father’s memory would be to organize the annual car show. After a few years at the Alexandria Grand Prix, the show outgrew its space before moving to the fairgrounds.
Maynard said she hopes to start a scholarship fund in her father’s memory to help annual recipients attend trade school.
“We need more paint guys, body guys, mechanics, electricians,” she said.
As she gazed at the colorful rows of vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles, Maynard said her father would have taken pride in the turnout.
“This is a part of my life,” she explained. “To hear the music and to see the cars, and to see people smiling and making these connections, it’s just awesome.”