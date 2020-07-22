ALEXANDRIA — The coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on the usual festivities of the Madison County 4-H Fair, but the barns at Beulah Park were very much alive Tuesday with the sounds of families and animals.
One 10th year 4-H’er noted that this is what the fair is really about, anyway.
Audrey Gaines, 18, of Alexandria, said her last year of 4-H was a good one in spite of the unexpected changes.
Standing in the show arena with her dairy steer, Cooper, Audrey said she was happy the county held a live show this year, adding that the games and rides have always been of secondary importance to her 4-H fair experience.
“It makes it more special to get to be here with the animals,” Gaines said. “For me, the fair is all about the animals.”
The biggest challenge of completing her project in the midst of the pandemic, she said, was playing catch up on her school work, which took away from time she’d rather have spent in the barn.
Harli Evans, 16, of Elwood waited for judging to begin with her dairy steer, Congo.
Evans said this year’s experience is very different with so few people at the fairgrounds. She was sad that her extended family wasn’t able to attend as usual.
“Seeing the judge wear a mask is weird,” Evans noted.
Because of the risk of coronavirus infection in large crowds, this year’s fair attendance was limited to 4-H members and their immediate families.
In the rabbit barn, Riley Cass, 16, of Alexandria, gathered her rabbits after winning first place in the doe and litter class.
“They’re judged on the uniformity of the mom and the babies,” Cass said. “They look at the babies to see if the traits carried over.”
Cass said that this year’s project was a challenge as it was difficult to get access to necessary materials while businesses were closed.
“It’s very strange,” she said of this year’s fair. “It’s not as exciting.”
