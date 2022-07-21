ALEXANDRIA — Members of 4-H parade their goats through the show barn before stopping in front of judge Andy Yenser. Handlers try to pose their goats for judging as they kick, wiggle and jump around the ring.
With his hands in his pockets, Yenser stands at a distance as he closely examines each goat before singling out two contestants and explaining to attendees what criteria made these particular animals stand out from the rest.
Yenser approached and evaluated his top two choices individually, focusing primarily on muscle build, the power in their stance and walk, how tight their chests were, tail positioning, overall attractiveness of the animal and if they would be a good candidate for breeding.
Fourth year 4-H member Evelyn Lois Hill competed in the Junior Boer Doe class with her goat Tulip and the Senior Boer Doe class with Margo. She stood confidently next to Tulip both times they were in the ring as Yenser announced she placed as champion in both her class and her division, and once more as Margo placed third.
This was Tulip’s first time being shown at the 4-H Fair, and Evelyn’s mother, Erin Hill, was emotional seeing her place so well. The Hills’ previous doe was Tulip’s mother, who died alongside her three other kids. Erin Hill said this experience made Tulip winning extra special.
“She was a bottle baby because her mom died and all of her siblings died and she lived in our house for about two weeks when she was younger,” Evelyn said. “It was really fun practicing with her at home and getting her ready for the fair.”
Evelyn and her older brother initially started in 4-H showing cattle, but decided later to begin raising and showing goats because they both really enjoyed it.
Erin Hill said goats are a phenomenal project, especially for young kids that are just starting to show livestock.
“The does are really fun because you can show them for multiple years, which we obviously have loved doing,” Erin said. “But we always encourage, especially our younger families, to find a mentor in the goat program. We’ve had really wonderful people coach us along every step of the way. So find a mentor, ask questions and just enjoy it.”
Evelyn said she feels really good about placing so high after only showing goats one year prior. While she thinks it’s good to have another good doe with Tulip, she said competing at the fair is something that should not be based solely on winning.
“At county fairs and stuff, it’s all about having fun when you’re showing goats,” Evelyn said. “It shouldn’t be stressful or anything. You should enjoy it while you have the chance to.”