ALEXANDRIA — Participants swerve, weave, make tight turns and reverse their way through an obstacle course as they try their best to steer their tractors without knocking over obstacle golf balls and still having the best time.
Even as the balls begin to fly off their stands, contestants continue their drive onwards, with concentration creasing their faces as they examine the course ahead. Finally, they must drive in reverse and park as close to a golf ball as possible in order to complete the course.
In the tractor driving competition, there are three areas that judges focus on: lawn and garden tractors, zero-turn tractors and agriculture tractors, which have to be driven with a wagon attached.
According to 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Jessica Scholer, participants have to take a written test, which covers parts identification and general knowledge, as well as a safety check before they get on the machine. From there, drivers will go through an obstacle course where they are scored based on how fast they complete it and how well they avoid obstacles.
“Those three components are weighted, to come up with their final score for who will be the grand champion, reserve grand champion and down through the line in each of those age divisions, and in each of those disciplines,” Scholer said. “The top three in each discipline, in each age bracket, go to the area contest, and then from there, the top three out of the area contest can qualify to go to the state contest.”
William Blake Kessinger competed in the junior division riding on the zero-turn tractor. Kessinger started participating because a family friend participated, and he became a good competitor. He was the reserve champion for the competition the previous year, and while he was aiming to do the same this time, Kessinger felt he could have done better.
“It’s fun to get to work on it. I mow a lot, so it’s just fun to do,” Kessinger said. My friend was doing it and I was like, I can do it.”
Competing in the senior division on the lawn and garden tractor was Trey Matthew Hieatt, who has been driving in the tractor competition throughout all 10 of his years in 4-H. He got involved because his brother used to compete. Hieatt has won the competition in previous years.
“Practice makes perfect,” Hieatt said. “I did good. I had a couple of mistakes. But I feel like I did good.”