ALEXANDRIA — Frankton’s Abby Bailey sold her swine for $1,500 in the 71st annual 4-H livestock auction Thursday, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, who was active in the 4-H program and auctions.
Bailey and 54 other 4-H’ers received support from a crowd of community members who showed up to bid.
4-H Association Chairperson Erin Hill is serving her fourth year as the auction chairperson. The event focuses on the children’s dedication to the program.
“We want it to be a happy event where we celebrate their hard work throughout the whole year,” she said. “We want the audience to (see) our kids and their projects and what it’s all about.”
Buyers placed their bids on each of the 54 animals sold in the show arena. Each participant stood in front of the crowd with each one’s name displayed on a slideshow in the background.
The top five participants were able to have their animals on stage, exhibiting poultry and rabbits.
The Williams sisters, Kailynn, 10, and Kinsley, 14, from Alexandria, kicked off the auction exhibiting their poultry. Both said they were glad to have their animals in the arena with them during the bids.
“It was cool having them up there,” said Kinsley Williams, who participant for her fifth year in the auction. This year, she sold her broiler that won Champion Meat Type after she showed it in the poultry show.
Markleville’s Lynnette Boone, wife of event auctioneer Jeff Boone, said she misses having her two children in the 4-H program. Each participated for 10 years.
“I’m coming to help support the kids in buying.”
Last year, Jeff Boone did the auction online and is glad to come back in the ring.
“It’s nice to be back this year in person and see all the kids,” Lynnette said.
Mary Jo Brunt, chairman of the Madison County For The Future Investment fund, announced that at the end of the first quarter of 2021, the program raised more than $117,000 that will help with fairground updates and roof repairs.
She said the association is thankful for the community’s donations and support.
