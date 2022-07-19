ALEXANDRIA — The exhibit hall which showcases non-livestock student projectsis open at the Madison County 4-H Fair.
Throughout the week, fairgoers can visit and view the various projects submitted by local 4-H'ers for judgement.
Over 50 project areas are available to take on as a member of Madison County 4-H. Some of the project areas include veterinary science, cake decorating and genealogy.
Jerry Scloncs visited the exhibit hall with her granddaughters while waiting for her niece to show sheep. She was glad to see so many children participating, especially in sewing, which she described as a "lost art."
"I think it's wonderful that kids are staying creative in today's world because so many are in electronics or whatever," Scloncs said. "It's good to see kids spending time with these projects."
Also present in the exhibit hall were a few judges. Nancy Reynolds is a judge for 4-H and the Homemakers, a separate organization. While judging standards change based on category, Reynolds said there are a few common characteristics judges like herself tend to look out for when it comes to 4-H.
"We just look for things like color, neatness, and creativity," she said of the process.
As a 4-H judge, Reynolds visits many counties and also does judging at the Indiana State Fair, which is slated to begin on July 29.
The exhibit hall is open for those attending the fair between 9:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily except for July 22, when it will officially close for the year at 2 p.m.