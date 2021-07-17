ALEXANDRIA – Gray skies and intermittent drizzle Saturday didn’t dampen an undeniable sense of gratitude among members participating in the Madison County 4-H Fair Swine Show.
After a year-long hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, 4-H'ers expressed thanks and excitement at being able to show their pigs to the judges in person with friends and family members cheering them on in the Show Arena at Beulah Park.
“Having COVID and everything, you took for granted shows like this,” said Cagney Utterback, of Frankton, after showing her pig, Otty, during the morning session. “I’m so glad that everything came around and now we can get everyone back together. It’s just a fun experience.”
Contestants took turns parading their swine around the sawdust-covered floor of the main ring, using long, narrow switches to keep the animals in proper posture with their heads up.
Aubrey Forester, who placed third in her heat with her pig, Coco, said the animal’s temperament was strongly connected to her ability to keep it in line.
“She’s kind of frustrating,” said Forester, a member of the Alex AG 4-H Club. “It’s kind of hard keeping her head up. She wanted to walk, but it was also kind of really hard for her to walk.”
Hayden Everhart’s debut as a swine show competitor was a successful one. The fourth grader and Alex AG member was awarded a blue ribbon in his Class 14 Crossbred Gilt heat with his pig, Sis. A few hours into his first 4-H Fair, he was enjoying every minute.
“I like it because it’s fun and you can see your friends,” he said. “It’s exciting for my first year to be a part of it.”
For those taking part in the fair’s livestock shows, fair week represents the culmination of months of work training, grooming and caring for their animals. With many of those shows either canceled or significantly truncated last year, the chance to perform in front of a live audience is especially meaningful.
“A lot of kids spent a lot of time in the barn last year, more so because there wasn’t anything else to do,” said Tegan Simmons, who judged the animals during the morning session. “Now we’re at a time that you can get out and exhibit them this year, and I think that’s a great thing.
“There’s a lot of skills and things that they can learn that I think show what we need now more than ever in our economy,” he added. “From a labor standpoint and a responsibility standpoint, there’s a lot of good things going on here that we need now more than ever as a country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.