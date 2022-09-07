ANDERSON — The nonprofit corporation tasked with disposing of blighted properties has 36 parcels for sale.
The Anderson Community Development Corp. board learned Wednesday that since the August meeting seven properties have been sold.
The board has seven additional properties that are awaiting closing of sales.
The ACDC board received a purchase agreement from Alexander Bickel for the purchase of six properties.
The properties are located at 2218 Park Road, 2222 Park Road, 2220 and 2232 Sherman Street and 2450 Delaware Street.
The board voted to move forward with the sale of property at 2420 Cedar Street to the Holy Ghost Temple which offered $500 for the parcel.
Since its inception, ACDC has sold or donated approximately 75 properties to adjacent property owners or local not-for-profit organizations.
The organization was started in 2017 to take ownership and market the properties that were demolished through the federally funded Blight Elimination Program.