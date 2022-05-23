ANDERSON — The long-awaited new City of Anderson Transit System bus terminal opened Monday.
The terminal, on the northeast corner of Jackson and 13th streets, was proposed at that location by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. in 2016.
The official ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. June 1.
Construction of the $8.5 million, three-story facility was first delayed by a required archaeological study of the former residence and office building site, then by awaiting delivery of furniture for the facility.
The fate of the former bus terminal on Meridian Street remains unknown.
A new bus terminal was proposed by then-Mayor J. Mark Lawler in 2002, but several possible locations in the downtown area could not be agreed upon during the term of then-Mayor Kevin Smith.
The city received a $6.3 million grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the terminal. The rest came from city reserves.
The facility has 16,000 square feet, with the CATS terminal on the north side of the first floor. A loading and unloading zone is to the east.
In addition to being the local bus system's hub, it will be the Anderson terminal for Miller Transportation, a regional bus service.
The remaining first floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets was reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street has been closed to traffic, between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
The new bus terminal, designed by krM Architecture, has been designated a gold LEED building. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.
Gold is the second-highest of its four certifications.
The transit center includes ground-source geothermal technology, a highly efficient renewable energy technology for heating and cooling.
Solar panels have been installed on the building to help lower the cost of electricity.
The city is working with several parties considering leasing space in the terminal for a restaurant or office space.