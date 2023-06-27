MUNCIE – Richard Shields started selling roman candles, sparklers and bottle rockets in 1975 to groceries and convenience stores around Indiana. The gig was part of the family business his dad started in 1955 vending seasonal items out of a delivery truck.
Fast forward to today, and the 72-year-old is still selling fireworks, but not out of a truck.
It’s from inside more than 300,000 square feet of warehouse space tucked away in a residential area on the east side of Muncie.
The complex is packed with around 150,000 boxes of fireworks ranging from the lowly bottle rocket to massive finale kits loaded with 500 grams of explosives that rival pyrotechnics used by the professionals.
The warehouses hold over 700 varieties of fireworks imported from places like China, Brazil and Cambodia that get shipped out to retailers in all 50 states and even to some Caribbean islands.
Add it all up, and the company now called North Central Industries has grown into one of the largest importer and wholesalers in the nation, claiming a sizeable portion of the $2.3-billion fireworks market.
That growth is due to the single-minded effort of Shields, who became the second-generation owner and president of his dad’s company in 1994.
THE PRINCE OF PYRO
Since then, the Muncie native has fashioned himself into a pyrotechnics evangelist, entrepreneur, inventor and lobbyist who has pushed for more fireworks-friendly legislation in states across the U.S.
Under his tenure, the Indiana fireworks association has expanded into by far the largest state association in the nation, boasting 60 member companies. The next largest only has around a dozen members, according to Shields.
He’s also set to obtain the first fireworks-related patent issued in the U.S. in around three decades for a design that allows different consumer fireworks to be chained together into a seamless display. The patent will become valid this year, by pure coincidence, on July 4.
With less than a week left until the largest fireworks day on the calendar, Shields could be found at his office at the Muncie complex overseeing the hive of workers preparing orders.
This time of year, it’s not uncommon for up to 30 semis a day to leave the warehouse packed with pyrotechnics for deliveries to the thousands of retailers that buy from North Central Industries.
Shields’ biggest worry right now is the weather. With half the state suffering drought-like conditions, there’s always concerns about burn bans restricting the use of fireworks. Seven counties currently have a ban in place, while 13 others recently lifted theirs after receiving rainfall.
“It's terrible for my customers, because if they can't sell it, in some circumstances, it may be that they can’t pay me,” he said.
The offices and warehousing space at the complex aren’t fancy, offering few hints that the company hauls in millions of dollars of revenue every year. One exception is a huge Chinese vase emblazoned with dragons sitting casually in a conference room.
Shields bought it one of his more than 100 trips to Liuyang, situated in the Hunan province of China, to visit the massive factories that produce the vast majority of the world’s fireworks.
Historians believe fireworks were invented in the region, which has produced firecrackers and roman-candle style explosives for around 1,000 years.
Shields made the trips to see the latest-and-greatest pyrotechnics the factories churned out so he could put in early orders before his competition got involved. Today, he has three employees who do that for him.
BLOWING UP THE BUSINESS
That’s just one example of Shields creating his own opportunities to keep his company at the forefront of the industry. Another was his push to make fireworks legal in Indiana in order to open up the market to his products.
That happened in 2006 after Shields and his lawyers launched a major lobbying campaign. The team convinced lawmakers to finally allow the sale and use of consumer fireworks by suggesting a new sales tax on the products. Today, that tax money goes to the state’s fire services.
Since then, lobbying groups have used the same kind of legislation to get fireworks legalized in states like Michigan and Georgia.
“It was a game changer,” Shields said. “Now, legislators were willing to put up with the inconvenience of using fireworks, even though in reality they always had.”
That kind of bull-by-the-horns philosophy has led the company to grow exponentially over the last two decades. In 2016, Shields expanded the company to Georgia, where he opened a second distribution center and a massive retail store to service southern states.
But the biggest boost came in 2020 during the COVID pandemic. With fireworks shows cancelled around the nation, people turned to retail shops to put on their own July 4 displays. Many of those retailers quickly ran out of stock as the Chinese factories shut down for months.
Not North Central Industries. The Georgia warehouse was filled to the brim with fireworks. Shops from around the nation turned to the company for their orders. Most of those new retailers are still ordering from them today, leading to a 50% increase in business since the pandemic, explained Shields.
“Sometimes you're just at the right spot at the right time,” he said. “That's one of the reasons we import so many containers of fireworks. Like every wholesale business, if we're out of product in the warehouse, we're out of business.”
Going out of business won’t be happening any time soon at the Muncie company. After nearly 50 years working in the industry, Shields has become a kind of fireworks guru, nimbly navigating the ups and downs of the market and energetically adopting the latest technology.
Just this year, the company made the switch to allow retailers to place online orders. Shields said he knows it’s a hit because the phones don’t ring in the office anymore with customers calling in a shipment.
In the company's retail shop in Muncie, customers can scan each firework and watch on a TV what the explosion looks like before purchasing it.
It’s a far cry from the days when his dad travelled from store to store selling cherry bombs and firecrackers out of his truck.
But for Shields, adapting and evolving with the times is what's kept his job interesting since he started working in the dad's warehouses when he was just a kid.
“It’s fun having something new first,” he said. “That's kind of what drives you. You don’t want to be the guy that sits back and waits for something to come to you.”