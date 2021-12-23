ANDERSON — It will be a Christmas day like none other for Anderson resident Anita Swafford.
Swafford, 58, was able to burn the mortgage on the home in the 2000 block of Morton Street that she purchased through Habitat for Humanity of Madison County.
She moved into the home 20 years ago with her four children and for the first time is a homeowner.
“It’s very exciting. I’m blessed,” she said. “It’s always been a dream to own my own home. I can’t believe it.”
Swafford along with two other families took part in the mortgage burning ceremony in November.
“I cried,” she said. “I was honored to be a part of it.”
Swafford said if it hadn’t been for Gloria Collins pushing her it wouldn’t have happened.
“I went to a meeting at the library,” she explained. “I didn’t think I would ever be one of them that got a home.”
The family moved into the three-bedroom house and as required performed some sweat equity.
“I got to do a lot of work on the inside,” Swafford said. “I did some painting and other work. I never thought I would own a home.”
Before moving, Swafford was renting a home that she described as kind of run down and not in very good shape.
“My children were young when I bought this house and they loved it,” Swafford said. “This is their home and one day it will be their home.”
She has kept up the maintenance and did a lot of work on the inside and outside.
“To go through this was just an honor,” Swafford said.
“It’s just unbelievable to make the payments and just struggle through and make it like everyone else.
“This was a big step,” she said. “It’s mine forever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.