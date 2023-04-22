ANDERSON – Survivors of breast cancer got together for a Day of Celebration at Mounds State Park.
The Saturday event was organized by the nonprofit group Pink Ribbon Connection and included the distribution of free bras, prostheses, wigs, hats and scarves and to bond and mentor each other.
Dori Sparks-Umsworth is the executive director for the Pink Ribbon Connection which covers the entire state of Indiana.
“Pink Ribbon Connection is an organization that provides free supplies and services to breast cancer patients and survivors,” she said. “We give away the free supplies to anyone who needs them, there is no financial qualification required.”
Sparks-Umsworth said the organization provides peer counseling where a newly diagnosed breast cancer patient is connected with a seasoned survivor to provide emotional support.
“We go around the state and do these free events,” she said. “The bras are very expensive, so a woman can come and get three for free.”
Sparks-Umsworth said it is equally important the women and men get to connect with each other and support each other.
“That's really crucial,” she said of the connection.
Pink Ribbon Connection started in 2006 by a group of breast cancer survivors to provide emotional support and free supplies.
The organization delivers 1,000 patient resource packages annually to Indiana hospitals to be distributed to patients.
Suzette Brown, the local organizer, said events take place in Anderson and surrounding counties through the Pink Ribbon Connection.
“We did this three years ago and I was celebrating my survivorship with all my friends and family and brought them here,” she said. “We just have a fun day.”
Brown said the group meets twice a month at the Daleville Public Library.
“We've been meeting for about five years,” she said. “We can connect with other survivors and provide them with resources. There is education and health care providers that come in to talk with the group.”
Brown was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and started treatment in 2016.
“I did have a lot of family and friend support,” she said. “People don't know how to react after diagnosis. Is my friend going to die, how to I talk and work with them?
“But I needed support from people that were going through it,” Brown said. “They were in my world. Needing to be around other survivors is how I met with Pink Ribbon Connection.”