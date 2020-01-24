ANDERSON – A grim but undeniable reality at houses of worship across the country is the need for church leaders to formulate and have in place security plans in the event of incidents like the recent deadly shooting in White Settlement, Texas.
There, a gunman opened fire in the sanctuary of the West Freeway Church of Christ, near Fort Worth. Two people were killed before the assailant was fatally shot by a member of the church’s volunteer security team. It was, according to Fox News, the 13th deadly shooting in an American house of worship since 2015.
The incident placed a spotlight on an issue many local pastors say they grapple with regularly: balancing their desire to make congregants and other visitors to their buildings feel welcome with the need to ensure that those visitors also feel protected.
“It’s a fuzzy line,” says Doug Stein, an assistant pastor at Grace Baptist Church. “Any time there’s an event that happens on the news of a shooting, I will often have two or three people come to me just confirming that we do have those protocols in place. We try to talk about it without giving away the actual procedures that we have.”
Representatives at several area churches regularly meet with consultants who specialize in developing security plans and training volunteers to execute those plans. Additionally, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says his department has a group of active shooter instructors who provide input and guidance to church staff who contact his department for advice.
“If there’s something glaring that we think they’re doing wrong, we’ll tell them that,” Mellinger said. “There are multiple correct ways to approach this from a venue management standpoint. But there are also some absolute wrong ways.”
Two years ago, Mellinger and members of his department hosted a half-day workshop for church and business leaders to offer advice and action plan suggestions for organizations on what to do in the event of an active shooter. He said he’s in the process of scheduling another seminar and hopes to announce final plans for it soon.
The worst mistake a church can make, he says, is to not have a plan in place.
“Whatever plan you have, it can be extremely simple or extremely complex,” Mellinger said. “On the complex side, some churches have a handful of designated security officers that are either current or prior law enforcement officers. They also provide only limited access as far as entrance in and exit out. They hold drills with their congregation, sometimes even during regular services. On the simple end, if they think it cannot happen here, they are mistaken.”
Stein, whose church draws an average of around 300 congregants to its weekly services, also serves as a deputy chief of administration for the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department. He says several staffers at Grace Baptist have expertise in fields like nursing, law enforcement and emergency medical training which transfers well to planning for the worst.
“We pretty well cover the gamut of people in those roles,” he said.
Pastors and staff at Faith Church discuss security procedures at its Anderson and Pendleton campuses regularly. A consultant specializing in church security recently did a walk-through at the Anderson building that care, finance and outreach pastor Carl Lamb said was unrelated to the recent Texas shooting. The underlying goal, he says, is to ensure security without compromising hospitality.
“Whether it’s security or anything else, we want people to feel welcome,” Lamb said. “So it’s not, or never will be, a situation where it’s like when you go to the courthouse – not that those guards aren’t friendly, but when you walk into the courthouse and you go through the metal detectors, that’s not welcoming. I don’t want that at church.”
Stein said the fact that churches are faced with planning for the unthinkable ultimately points to a deeper issue which resides at the root of why the church exists.
“It shows the sinful character of man, the wickedness in the society in which we live, and the Lord has called us to be a light in that society,” Stein said. “We want to be open, but on the same hand, we want to be sure we’re protecting our innocent people who are here.”
