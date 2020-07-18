ALEXANDRIA – Reese Robertson of Lapel captured grand champion honors in Saturday’s goat show at the socially distanced Madison County 4-H Fair. Robertson said she prepared her 7-month-old goat, Oreo, for the fair by “walking him as many times as possible” in the weeks leading up to the fair.
This week’s livestock shows are taking place in the show arena which is largely devoid of spectators due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Contestants are practicing social distancing, and winners are photographed in an adjacent building to try and avoid crowding.
This week’s livestock shows include pigeon, poultry and sheep as well as rabbit shows and judging in multiple swine categories. The fair’s horse and pony show is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Madison County Equestrian Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.