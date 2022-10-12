ANDERSON — For Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings,, it was a long journey from being a convicted felon to the county’s top law enforcement official.
The one person who has been a part of the journey for almost 50 years is former Anderson Police Department Officer Roy Springfield.
This week, Cummings will accompany Springfield on an Honor Flight for Hoosier veterans to Washington, D.C.
Honor Flights take veterans to see the memorials of the wars they fought in. The trips are free, courtesy of nonprofits.
Springfield, along with then-Officer Sonny Clark, were instrumental in the start of the Police Athletic League.
Both officers encouraged Cummings and were instrumental in his getting a pardon for burglary from then-Gov. Otis Bowen that let Cummings join the department.
Cummings eventually received his law degree in 1990 and is seeking his seventh term as prosecutor.
A former Green Beret, Springfield served in Laos and was a member of APD for more than 20 years.
Cummings said Springfield allowed him to sleep at the PAL Club and provided him with meals.
“He was the 'night supervisor,'” Springfield said of Cummings' years in the early '70s at the PAL Club.
“It never crossed my mind,” he said of Cummings being elected the prosecuting attorney. “I was really proud of him.”
It will be Springfield’s first trip to the national capital. His wife, Janet, started the process for the trip, working with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“I was in trouble with the law,” Cummings said of first meeting Springfield. “I went to the PAL Club and didn’t have any place to live. He let me sleep at the Club and eventually had my own room.
“Roy was very instrumental in getting me on the right track,” he said. “He was very supportive of me when I was trying to get a job at the police department.”
Springfield watched Cummings box with the PAL Club.
“Roy wasn’t there when I got pretty good,” he said of his early boxing career. “He watched me get beat up.”
Cummings said he knows the trip will be a big day for Springfield.
“I knew the trip would be great opportunity to experience this with Roy.”
Springfield said he asked Cummings to make the trip because he considers them to be best friends.
“It will be an incredible opportunity to see him experience the joy of this trip and rekindle our relationship,” Cummings said.
Cummings said if not for Springfield, there wouldn’t have been a PAL Club in Anderson.
“I wouldn’t have been there, and who knows how my life would have turned out,” he said. “Roy literally took me off the street and gave me an opportunity and exposed me to a life I didn’t know.”