ANDERSON — Bob Shoemaker has received numerous accolades over the course of his decadeslong tenure as a member of the Anderson Rotary Club.
But the tributes shared with him at Tuesday’s luncheon celebrating his 100th birthday were different. They were personal and heartfelt — fitting, his family members said, for a man who has prized meaningful relationships in his efforts to help the Rotary organization grow at the local, national and international levels.
“I’m appreciative of everyone saying those things,” said his daughter, Sara McFarland of Fishers. “I definitely witnessed that, and I have heard through the years the stories from people firsthand, telling me what he meant to them.”
Shoemaker, a 1939 graduate of Anderson High School, turned 100 on Sunday. He joined the Rotary Club at age 26 and did not miss a meeting for more than 60 years. He’s served the local club as president. As a district governor in the 1970s, he helped found the Midwest Rotary Youth Exchange, a program that provides high school students with opportunities to spend a year studying abroad and learning the culture, language and lifestyle of one of more than 40 countries. Shoemaker chaired the youth exchange program for 12 years and spent more than two decades with the program.
“Our club is blessed to have a living legend attend our weekly meetings,” said Debbie Webb, a longtime member of the Anderson Rotary Club. “He demonstrates the power of friendship, peace and service to connect and build bridges with people from countries all around the world.”
Other Rotary Club members praised Shoemaker’s “great love for people” and his “high moral character” as inspirational and befitting the club’s mission of serving others, promoting integrity and advancing goodwill through business, professional and community relationships.
“He has a great love for people, and he shows that in his life every day,” said Rotary Club member Charles Shumate. “He’s come to a point of touching so many around the world, and primarily that’s through the actual avenue of Rotary, which he highly prioritizes. At 100, his capacity to remember and to share from his own experience is much greater than most of the people in this room. What a gift, a special gift.”
