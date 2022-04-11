Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.