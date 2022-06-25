ANDERSON — Sometime next spring, Kanique Boyd and her two children will move into a new home.
Boyd has been living with her mother in Pendleton and will become the proud owner of a house built by Madison County Habitat for Humanity.
A large group of people gathered Friday at 1103 E. 28th St. to start the process of constructing a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with front and side porches.
Boyd has been working at Community Hospital Anderson for six years as a unit secretary.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I have been looking for a house, but it’s hard with the current housing market.
“I was so scared I wouldn’t get selected,” Boyd said.
The property was donated to Habitat for Humanity through the Anderson Community Development Corp. A previous structure was demolished through the Blight Elimination Program.
Boyd will have to do 150 hours of work on the house, which will be completely volunteer-built.
She is excited about decorating the interior and her son, Kendale, is excited about having a yard.
Carl Caldwell, a member of the Habitat Board of Directors, said the homes couldn’t be built without volunteers working two days a week in all kinds of weather.
Jan Miller, executive director of Habitat, said the organization will have completed three houses by the end of the year.
She said students from Anderson Community Schools’ District 26 Career Center are building a house on Fletcher Street.
“Only our partnerships make it possible,” Miller said.
Miller said the new homeowners are not allowed to spend more than 30% of their income on a mortgage.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city is fortunate to have great non-profits and Habitat is one of the best.
He said the city demolished 145 houses through the federally funded Blight Elimination Program that ran from 2015 through 2021.
“Our hope is to build houses on the properties,” Broderick said. “The goal is not only to eliminate the blighted property, but to repurpose the property and get it back on the tax rolls.”
Kevin Sulc, chairman of the ACDC, said this was the third property donated to Habitat by the organization.
“We’ve had a good partnership with the federal, state and local governments,” he said. “Good things come from these partnerships. This is one example of what can be done.”
Sulc said he has another property that could be donated to Habitat in the future.
Hoosier Park donated $14,921 to Habitat to purchase and equip a trailer for the home construction.
“We try to be involved in things that matter and good for the community,” said Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager at Hoosier Park. “This is a great project for us to partner with.”