SUMMITVILLE — On his way home from work Wednesday evening, Mitch Turschman received an unsettling FaceTime call from his fiancée, who was keeping his mother company while watching their children at his parents’ home on Mill Street.
“She said, ‘Are you OK?’ I’m like, yeah, I’m on my way home from work, why?” Turschman said. “She turned her phone around and showed me the pine tree in the front yard laying on the ground, and I was like, what happened? She was like, ‘We think a tornado just went through town.’ ”
Their suspicions were confirmed Thursday when the National Weather Service declared that the storm, which uprooted trees, embedded limbs into houses and tore roofs off several structures, was a small tornado.
“This was a very low, quickly developing tornado,” said David Beachler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Indianapolis office. “A survey confirmed it was only on the ground for about a minute. We’re not talking about a very large (affected) area, but with these things, based on the environment yesterday, it developed rapidly.”
Beachler said the tornado was rated as an EF0, considered the weakest, with peak wind gusts of 85 mph.
Residents and safety officials spent Thursday morning assessing damage from the storm while NWS officials toured neighborhoods where large trees were uprooted, with limbs strewn across yards and roofs either significantly damaged or completely torn off houses.
“Right now, everything is looking up,” said Coby Huggins, chief of the Van Buren Township Fire Department. “We’re just trying to get trees out of the way and get people’s driveways and alleyways opened up so everybody can get back to normal.”
Town Marshal Thomas Everett confirmed that, in addition to dozens of downed trees, several buildings sustained structural damage. He said crews from AEP and CenterPoint worked throughout the night to restore power to residential neighborhoods and businesses.
“We’ve got a pretty good track of where (the storm) went, based just on the damage and debris,” Everett said.
Residents in a neighborhood along Mill Street were gathering up limbs and searching nearby blocks for smaller outdoor belongings. Bill Bugby and his wife, Debbie, were rebuilding a small plastic shed in their side yard. Debbie Bugby said wind gusts had blown pieces of the structure three blocks away in two different directions.
“It was just scattered,” Debbie Bugby said. “The wind was blowing like crazy. We walked out the front door when it was done, and the flagpole was gone. We saw the (shed) door in the front yard, and we turned and looked here and the shed was gone. It was just gone.”
Workers at Indiana American Water Company on North Main Street were busy replacing light fixtures and preparing the roof at the rear of the company’s building for replacement shingles.
“The whole back side of the roof was completely torn off,” said Scott Kornbroke, an employee at Indiana American. “They’ve found roof shingles five, six blocks away.”
Turschman said his fiancée told him that his parents’ house began shaking during the storm. A crabapple tree in the front yard, he said, was “literally disintegrated, split into about four pieces.” A large maple tree in the back yard was also toppled in the high winds.
“I’ve lived here almost 39 years, and nothing like this ever has happened,” he said. “There’s never been one that’s gone through town that I can recall. It’s pretty wild to think that it can just happen like that.”
Everett said that, as he surveyed damage on several streets in the town, it became more remarkable to him that no injuries were reported from the storm.
“We’re very blessed that we got through it like we did,” he said. “Unfortunately, we do have some damage, but the fact that no one was hurt, that’s the blessing in disguise. There’s a good positive attitude out here.”